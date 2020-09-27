Jeffrey L. Glick

Jeffrey L. "Jeff" Glick, 60, of Smoketown, PA, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at home. He was the son of the late E. Joyce (Miller) Glick and late Jacob A. Glick, Jr. He was the loving husband of Rebecca (Hart) Glick. They were married 34 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepson, James M. Newman, Jr.
Jeff retired from the US Air Force as a Master Sergeant (E-7) in 2000. He served 21 years as an aircraft mechanic on the C-130, in the primary specialty of Aerospace Propulsion, Turboprop and Turboshaft. He proudly and honorably served his Country, and was directly involved in Operations URGENT FURY, the Grenada Invasion; JUST CAUSE, the Panama Invasion; and DESERT SHIELD and DESERT STORM, the liberation of Kuwait. He participated in two VOLANT RODEO World-Wide Airlift Competitions, one in which he was instrumental in his team being awarded 1st Place in the maintenance category.
After retirement, he and his wife, Becky, owned and managed Smoketown Coin-Op Laundry.
Jeff was recently diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), an incurable, rare and aggressive type of brain cancer.
Jeff enjoyed attending Cruise-Ins, (especially the annual cruise-in at C.R. Lapps Family Restaurant in Quarryville), driving his 1970 Chevy Camaro, attending Dirt track races, watching baseball, and attending concerts at the American Music Theater. His favorite breakfast place was Alice's Diner, where he enjoyed visiting with friends, family, relatives, and Diner employees, and listening to the Juke Box. Jeff and "Dude" (Kathy) provided non-stop musical entertainment, putting quarters in the juke box. He also enjoyed eating breakfast with "The Strasburg Gang."
Some of Jeff's most treasured childhood memories were from his time growing up on the family farm in Smoketown (Glick's Plant Farm, currently Ken's Gardens). It was not unusual to see Jeff, during his pre-teen years, driving one of the Plant Farm's Flatbeds, or his 68 Pontiac Grand Prix, Go-cart or Honda 50 motorcycle, up and down his Uncle Mel's grass airstrip (currently Smoketown Airport). During wintertime, it was a Ski-Doo Snowmobile. There was always something to do and plenty of mischief to get into at the Plant Farm, and these activities usually included his sisters, cousins, and friends.
He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and his absence will leave a void forever in our hearts.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife, Becky and their 3 faithful, furry companions, Glen, Gigi, and Boo, are his sisters, Jacqueline Glick of Lancaster, and Jerilyn Glick Holsapple, wife of John Holsapple, of Lancaster, a granddaughter, Alexis Newman, and Maggie Glick, wife of the late Jacob Glick Jr, of Elkhart, IN.
The family wishes to thank the Doctors, Nurses, Therapists, and Staff at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (HUP), the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, and Amedisys Home Health, for the loving care they provided.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial gathering will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeff's name may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation, PO Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715, or online at glioblastomafoundation.org, or a charity of your choice. Furman's – Leola