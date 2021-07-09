Jeffrey L. Dombach, 59, of Conestoga, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at home. He was the husband of the late Denise A. Dombach, who passed away on February 10, 2014. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Martin M. and Marian M. Swarr Dombach.
He was a self-employed transmission technician and attended Central Manor Church of God. Jeff loved spending time with his family especially with the boys on the Bay in the boat. He loved dogs very much and they loved him, and he also enjoyed 50's, 60's and 70's music, along with his vintage collections. Jeff rekindled with his high school sweetheart: Tammy M. Beckmeyer. He was very strong of his faith, in the Christian sense and will be re-united with his son Marty.
Surviving in addition to Tammy, his children: Christina D. Dombach, Michael P. Dombach and Daniel A. Lefever. Ten grandchildren: Michael, Martin, Jayden, Halie, Olivia, Sebastian H., Colton, Presley, Sebastian B. and one on the way. Sisters: Nancy Weiss and Kay Danz. He was preceded in death by one son: Martin E. "Marty" Dombach and one brother: Donald S. Dombach.
The Funeral Service will be held at Central Manor Church of God, 387 Penn Street, Washington Boro on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Scott Davis, officiating. Friends may call from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Interment in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the American Heart Association, Lancaster Division, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Ste 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
