Jeffrey L. Deibler, 74, of Sewell, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Silver Healthcare, Cherry Hill, NJ.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Harry and June (Keiper) Deibler and was the husband of Ivette (Melecio) Deibler.
He was a member of Ephrata Bowmen and New Holland American Legion.
Jeffrey was a Lieutenant Corporal in the Marine Corps having served during Vietnam. He received a Purple Heart for his valor.
He worked as a truck driver for Dart Container, Leola, for 25 years prior to retirement.
In addition to his wife, Jeffrey is survived by three children: Timothy L. Deibler, Deborah M., wife of Christopher Snyder, Pamela S., wife of Todd Goshert; and a step son which he considered his son, Dominic A., married to Darlene Acchitelli and their children, Eric and Marc Acchitelli; 7 grandchildren, Ryan, Justin, and Nicholas Deibler, Tyler and Bryce Goshert, Alyssa and Brooke Bernard.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Jeffrey's memory may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
