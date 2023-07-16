Jeffrey L. Aungst, 65, of Elizabethtown, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, July 8, 2023, after a brief hospitalization following an accident. He was born on October 1, 1957 to the late Hiram S. and Erma M. (Swope) Aungst. Jeff is survived by his beloved wife, Rose E. (Ziegler) Aungst, with whom he shared 38 years of marriage; a son, Nathan D. Aungst; a daughter, Faith E. Aungst; two siblings: Janice L. (Aungst) Richoux, married to Bill Richoux, Samson, AL; and Joy L. (Aungst) Soto, married to Tony Soto, Lancaster, PA; many cousins; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by an older brother, John, who died in infancy.
Jeff, a 1977 graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School, engaged in dairy farming with his parents and later assumed ownership of the family farm, which provided multiple opportunities to enjoy working with his hands developing his God-given mechanical, welding, and troubleshooting skills. He operated the dairy farm until late 2002, then began a new career at Zeager Bros. Inc., Middletown, PA, where he served as Maintenance Supervisor until his homegoing. Jeff was an excellent fabricator and welder who was able to construct or repair almost anything. He possessed extensive knowledge of complex maintenance issues and fixed everything from grinders to trailers.
From childhood, Jeff was part of the church family at Word of Life Chapel, Bainbridge, PA. As a young man, he first taught Sunday School, then engaged in the planning and activities of the Youth Group and the College and Career Group. In addition to helping to direct VBS for many years, he organized a puppet team for young people to enjoy an outreach ministry. As Jeff's faith matured, he became passionate about corporate worship through music. After studying the Bible and church music ministry at Lancaster Bible College, he spent many years joyfully developing a quality church choir and enthusiastically leading congregational singing as he and his wife, Rose, served as the church's co-music directors.
Jeff's true passion in life was studying and teaching God's Word. At the time of his death, Jeff was teaching an Adult Sunday School class, leading the Men's Bible Study, serving on the Worship Commission, and filling the role of Vice-Chairman of the Elder Board at Etown Grace Church, Elizabethtown, PA. He had a burning desire to develop personal knowledge of Christ and share God's truth with as many people as possible. Whether it was a word of encouragement, admonition, or discussion of a scriptural truth, Jeff's sincere longing was for others to develop a deep relationship with, knowledge of, and love for God. His concern was for people to believe the gospel and know Christ. Every conversation with Jeff either started with or turned to his favorite subject-talking about the Lord.
Jeff's passion for life, generous spirit, quick smile, genuine concern for others, and deep faith in God made him a true joy to be with. He could always be counted on for love, dedication, and support for his family and friends. Jeff will truly be missed by many.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 3:30 PM at Etown Grace Church, 305 Anchor Road, Elizabethtown, PA. Following the service, attendees are invited to a fellowship luncheon in the Family Life Center. A time of visitation with the family will be held from 2:30 PM until the time of service and again during the luncheon. Interment in Bossler Mennonite Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Etown Grace Church, 305 Anchor Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or to Camp Victory, 363 Victory Circle, Samson, AL 36477.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory.