Jeffrey K. Denlinger, 47, of Lititz, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 25, 2021 after a lengthy illness. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Kenneth E. and Matilda A. Shertzer Denlinger of Lancaster.
In addition to his parents, he will be lovingly missed by: two sons, Caleb and Tyler Denlinger, both of Lititz; his former wife, Denise Denlinger, Lititz; two sisters, Donna married to Steve Mosakowski, Chicago, IL, Stacy married to Tim Caldwell, Landisville.
Jeffrey loved the outdoors; Warwick youth football; and was a die-hard Eagles fan. Per his wishes, no services are planned. Furman's-Leola.
