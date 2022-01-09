Jeffrey K. Alexander, 77, of Lancaster, was raised up on eagle’s wings at home on the morning of December 28, 2021. He was born on the 4th of July, 1944 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to the late Vincent K. and Dorothy (Llewellyn) Alexander.
Jeff was a proud graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, class of 1962. He enjoyed high school class reunions and maintained close friendships with numerous classmates. He graduated with a BS in Education from the Millersville State College in 1968.
He began his professional career at the Manheim Manufacturing and Belting Company, where he was Vice President of Sales and Marketing. He continued his career in similar roles with Burnham Corporation, and ultimately retired from Peerless Industries. Throughout his professional career, Jeff served on various committees and boards, including President of the Sales and Marketing Executives in Lancaster, and Chairman on the Board of the Hydronics Institute Division of the Gas Appliance Manufacturers Association. He was the recipient of multiple awards for his outstanding service to the heating, cooling and refrigeration industry.
Jeff’s faith was a significant part of his life. He was a dedicated lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster. There he served as an Elder, Deacon and Trustee. Jeff also served for 14 years as President of the Octorara Covenanter Presbyterian Foundation.
Jeff was intensely focused on fishing and boating. He developed these keen interests as a child and shared them throughout his life with those he loved. When given the opportunity, he would hop on his boat, the “Boilermaker” and explore the waters of South Jersey.
Jeff loved exploring the outdoors and hunting in the mountains and marshes of PA. He was a very active member of the “Buck Rub” deer camp in Potter County, PA. There he fly fished, hunted and enjoyed pig roasts with his best buddies. He took numerous trips out West to hunt big game.
Although Jeff was diagnosed 9 years ago with Multiple Myeloma, he didn’t let it define him. He still found great pleasure in the simpler things in life. He was an avid reader and a huge Penn State fan… WE ARE! Jeff enjoyed observing and feeding hummingbirds at his Happy Valley mountain home. He loved ice cream, seafood, pasta and corn on the cob. He enjoyed hiking and cooking over a campfire. Most of all, he fiercely loved his family and was especially proud of his 2 grandchildren.
Jeff is survived by his wife and true love Gail (Smith) Alexander, with whom he was blessed to have recently celebrated 53 years of marriage. Jeff is also survived by 2 daughters, Lorin (Rick) Spangler, Lancaster and Karen Alexander, Timonium, MD, as well as grandchildren Alexander and Bailey Spangler. In addition to his parents, Jeff was predeceased by his brother, Bill.
Our family would like to extend deepest appreciation to Dr. Latif and his staff of Lititz Hematology and Oncology as well as Dr. Beer and his Orange Team staff, Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute. We are also extremely appreciative for the excellent care provided by the Indigo Team at Hospice & Community Care and Home Instead Senior Care.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church, 140 E Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
If you’d like to honor Jeff’s legacy, contributions may be made to: Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-412 or to Lancaster County Conservancy Center, 117 S West End Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit:
