Jeffrey K. Alexander, 77, of Lancaster, was raised up on eagle's wings at home on the morning of December 28, 2021. He was born on the 4th of July, 1944 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to the late Vincent K. and Dorothy (Llewellyn) Alexander.
Jeff is survived by his wife and true love Gail (Smith) Alexander, with whom he was blessed to have recently celebrated 53 years of marriage. Jeff is also survived by 2 daughters, Lorin (Rick) Spangler, Lancaster and Karen Alexander, Timonium, MD, as well as grandchildren Alexander and Bailey Spangler. In addition to his parents, Jeff was predeceased by his brother, Bill.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church, 140 E Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. To view the service virtually, please click the following link: https://my.gather.app/remember/jeffrey-alexander-2022 Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
