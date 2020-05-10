Jeffrey "Jeff" S. Kline, 60 of Millersville, passed away on November 5, 2019 after a lengthy battle with COPD. Born in Lancaster, Jeff was the son of Roberta Jean Davis of Lancaster and the late Richard Kline of Florida. He was the loving husband of Linda L Kline. He is greatly missed by all who loved him.
In addition to his mother, Jeff is survived by three brothers: Steve Kline, husband of Diane of Manheim, Mark Kline, husband of Tina of Lancaster, and Harry Christopher Davis, husband of Sabrina, Holtwood. He was blessed with one niece and five nephews.
Jeff was a man who would not be still. He and his wife Linda enjoyed trips to the Delaware shore and visiting Florida. He loved the outdoors and spent many years fishing, black powder hunting, trapping and gardening. He lived and preached the precept of ‘reduce, reuse, recycle'. When his disease took away his mobility, he would dismantle small appliances and strip wire to reclaim any reusable metals.
His last employment was at the Robert Harnish and Jessie Fehl Harnish farm in the Conestoga area where he did everything from tending the chickens and sheep, harvesting crops, and assisting with the mobile home park on the farm property.
Jeff will be laid to rest at Conestoga Memorial Park. A celebration of Jeff's life will be held at a later date and will be announced by the family. Online condolences can be given at cremationlancasterpa.com.
