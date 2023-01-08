Jeffrey J. Hanna, Sr.

On the early morning hours of January 2, 2023, Jeffrey J. Hanna left his earthly life for whatever awaits us on the other side.
He was born in Columbia, PA to the late Richard F. Hanna "Dick" and Catherine F. Hanna "Frankie". He is survived by his wife Renata Hanna; two children, Hilary Mowery and Jeff Hanna, Jr.; one sister, Sandra Frantz and preceded in death by two brothers, Ric and Tim Hanna.
At an early age, Jeff learned to play guitar and piano to accompany his father in the family band, The Dick Hanna Band. Through music, he kept many family members close, and the friends he made became family. The Jeff Hanna Band and The Office Boys played many venues, including overseas. His band mates became part of everyday life for his family. The depth of his encyclopedic knowledge of music is unmatched.
Jeff was a lover of the party lifestyle, and his home quickly became the hub for band practices and many weekend get-togethers. Although many had a love or hate relationship with Jeff, and he could be considered hot-tempered, he welcomed any person from all walks of life into the circle. He never judged others on race, culture, appearance or preference. Having a good time was his top priority.
Although he was not the most involved father when his children were young, he instilled a deep love of all creatures into them. He would never say no to any animal- however big or small. He was a believer in catch and release, no matter how scary the spider appeared. He also possessed a lightning-fast ability of solving math problems in his head, especially when it came to figuring out the best deal on cat food.
Within the past year, Jeff moved to Virginia with his wife Renata. His love for her was something you could only dream to have. He was head over heels in love with their golden retriever, Brinkley and their cats: Bogie, Rosie, Rayna, and Ruby. He treasured being a Poppy to his grand pups Rex, Jet, Winston and Izzy and looked forward to spoiling them when coming back home for visits. It is without a doubt he was most proud to be able to attend his daughter's wedding in May of 2022, and drunkenly sing karaoke with her into the wee hours of the morning.
A celebration of Jeff's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St, Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. We kindly suggest that everyone wear tie-dye to the funeral service, just the way Jeff would have wanted. Instead of sending flowers, whatever donations can be afforded should go to the Perry County Animal Rescue, PCoAR, 379 Sugar Run Rd, Millerstown, PA 17062 or any animal rescue of your choice. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville
A living tribute »