Jeffrey J. Enck

Jeffrey J. "Jeff" "Paw Paw" Enck, 72, of Manheim passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. A devout believer in Jesus Christ, Jeff is safely home with the Lord. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Leon Z. and Betty J. Fetter Enck. He was the loving husband of Anna Mae Donough Enck and they would have celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary this December.
Jeff was a Sales Coordinator at Boose Aluminum Foundry, Stevens. Prior he worked for Lancaster Malleable Castings, Lancaster and Fuller Company as a pattern maker, Manheim. Jeff graduated from Manheim Central High School in 1968 and served in the United States Army Reserves for several years.
He was a member of the Manheim Historical Society, Conestoga Foundryman's Society and served on Manheim Central Barons Booster Clubs while his sons participated in football and wrestling. Jeff enjoyed woodworking and home renovations; his creativity shined through on all things be built. He took great pride in his historical home on the square of Manheim, his work ethic and energy amazed many.
Jeff and his wife Anna Mae loved the annual Stone Harbor family vacation, which this year marked year 30 of this annual tradition. Jeff was also an amazing drummer and drummed for numerous local bands over the years. He taught his sons how to hunt and fish and enjoyed trips to the "My Three Sons" Enck family deer camp in Bedford County. His greatest passion was his family that he and Anna Mae always put ahead of all else. He loved his three boys, their wives and especially delighted in his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons: Chad husband of Mary Chris "Chrissie" Eckenroth Enck, Jason Enck and Joshua husband of Kristen Eshelman Enck; 11 grandchildren: Dillan husband of Samantha, Nathanial husband of Alanna, Austin, Caleb, Faith, Chloe, Ava, MaKenna, Riley, Landon and Haven Enck and four siblings: Randy husband of Peg Enck, Denny husband of Terri Enck, Kim wife of Eric Nelson and Sally Ewing wife of David Zolin.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jeff's Funeral Service at Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 48 Market Square, Manheim on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Monday evening from 6:00 PM 8:00 PM and again at the church on Tuesday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in Manheim Fairview Cemetery.
Those desiring may send contributions in Jeff's memory to the Manheim Historical Society, P.O. Box 396, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
