Jeffrey G. Shoff

Jeffrey G. "Cr8ter" Shoff, 73 of Marietta, PA, passed away August 3, 2022. He was born to the late Leonard and Violet Shoff, in Lancaster, PA. He was a decorated Marine who proudly served his country in Vietnam. He earned several medals and acknowledgments for is service, which included the Volunteer Service Medal, The Combat Action Ribbon, The RVN Gallantry Cross, and the Good Conduct Medal. He followed up his military career with a career at the United States Postal Service.
He was a giving man who was active in the community. He spent 15 years with the organization Toys for Tots, where he worked tirelessly to bring toys to children during the Christmas season. He also had lifetime memberships to the Greenhill Sportsman's Association, The American Legion of Marietta, The MBC, and he was a proud member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Jeff also loved his Harley, and to hunt. He was a jack of all trades and acquired many skills throughout his life.
Jeff is survived by his daughter Corrin Shoff-Modesto (Alemeth); his grandchildren Devin Blaise, Cashius, Aaron, Trae, Cora and Cielly; his sister Julia Shoff-Butcher, brothers Barry Shoff, and John L. Shoff II, half-brothers Gary Shoff and Kenneth Wagner; his dear friend Cindy Swisher, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in his passing by his beloved brother Jerry Shoff.
Friends and family are invited to the funeral service on Wednesday August 10th at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 East King Street, Lancaster. A viewing will take place at 10AM with a service to follow at 11AM. Interment will occur at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
