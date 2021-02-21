Jeffrey G. Copeland, 68, of Mohnton, passed away at home on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. He was the husband of Darlene A. Sensenig Copeland with whom he had shared 43 years of companionship. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Robert and Margaret Martin Copeland.
Jeffrey retired from CarTech where he had been employed for many years. He was a graduate of Governor Mifflin High School where he excelled in track & field and gymnastics. Jeffrey served in the U.S. Army from 1972 to 1975. He enjoyed watching sports and doing crossword puzzles.
Surviving besides his wife are two sisters, Janet wife of Robert Beilhart of Seaford, VA and Sally Copeland of Shillington; a brother-in-law, Carl husband of Deb Sensenig of Denver; and three sisters-in-law, Doris wife of Dennis Bewley of Denver, Mary wife of Darryl Steffy of Womelsdorf, and Shirley wife of Doug Dosch of Blue Ball. He was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Ruble and by a brother-in-law, Richard Sensenig.
Due to COVID-19 services will be held at a later date. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home For Funerals, Terre Hill, PA
