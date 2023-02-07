Jeffrey G. Butch, age 72 of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at his home. He was married for 44 years to the late Louann E. Baker Butch who passed away on December 9, 2019. Born in Lebanon, he was the son of the late Michael & Mary Pantelich Butch. He was an active member of Holy Resurrection of the Christ Eastern Orthodox Church in Lebanon and Community Fellowship Church in Lancaster. He graduated from Lebanon Senior High School in 1968 and joined the United States Marine Corps where he honorably served his country during two tours in the Vietnam War from September 1969 to April 1971, earning the rank of E-4 Corporal. After his service, he entered banking for many years, rising to Assistant Vice President. Later he attended Millersville University where he earned a teaching degree in social studies and then attended Ashland University where he earned his Master's degree in American History and Government. He taught social studies at Octorara Area High School for 14 years before retiring and also served as a student council advisor and a coach for a few different sports. He was a very active member of many veterans' associations, including Vietnam Veterans of America, Disabled American Vets, and the Marine Corps League. In his free time, he loved riding his motorcycle, traveling, and going to Bible studies. He was very involved in his grandchildren's lives and loved caring for them and spending time with them. He had a great sense of humor and touched the hearts of so many people, including his students, teachers, veterans, and churchgoers.
Surviving are 2 children: Matthew J., husband of Katherine Ostwalt Butch of Coatesville, and Stephanie S. Butch of Lancaster; 6 grandchildren: Kyleana, Kyle, Kamary, and Karnell (Stephanie), as well as Joseph and Patrick (Matthew); and a brother, Michael Butch of Colorado.
Funeral service will take place at Holy Resurrection of the Christ Eastern Orthodox Church, 116 E. Weidman Street, Lebanon, on Saturday, February 11th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until the time of service. There will also be a viewing on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in the Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jeffrey's name to the Vietnam Veterans of America 1008, vva.org, Disabled American Vets, secure.dav.org, or the Marine Corps League Detachment 294, 2340 Ironville Pike, Columbia, PA 17512. shiveryfuneralhome.com