Jeffrey E. Brown, of Daytona Beach, FL, formerly of Quarryville, entered into rest on September 13, 2021. Born December 29, 1966 in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, he was the son of Dr. Roger and Peggy Brown of Quarryville.
Jeff was a member of the 1985 class of Solanco High School. He and his wife moved to Daytona Beach Florida in 1997, where he focused on a career in property management. He was an accomplished trumpet player and an avid golfer, winning many local championships in his youth. He enjoyed hunting and spending time outdoors being one with nature. He loved sports of any kind, especially NASCAR and of course his Steelers. He had a passion for music which he utilized to mentor local young musical acts in Daytona.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Amy (Allison) Brown of Daytona Beach, formerly East Petersburg.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is also survived by a brother, Jason of Alaska; sister, Lisa Wagner (Kurt) Peach Bottom; grandmother, Peggy Stafford of Lancaster; and his extended family including nephews, nieces, aunts and uncles.
A private service was held by the family.
