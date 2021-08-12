Jeffrey D. Sauders, Sr., 67, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday August 9, 2021 at his home. Born February 6, 1954, Jeff was the son of the late Marion (Thran) Smith and the late Lewis Sauders, Sr. He was the husband of Phan Thi Nguyen-Sauders with whom he shared nearly 20 years of marriage.
Jeff was employed by Max International working as the Maintenance Supervisor for 38 years. He was very mechanically inclined and enjoyed working on old cars, motorcycles, and anything else with an engine. Jeff loved classic street rods, including his own prized 1939 Chevy Master 85 hot rod that he proudly displayed at various car shows and won a number of awards. He was an avid dog lover, particularly boxers, and adored his most recent canine companion named Tucker.
Jeff was a hard working employee who loved his work and enjoyed conquering mechanical obstacles. He was a caring friend who never hesitated to go out of his way to help anyone in need. Most importantly, he was a devoted family man – a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, pappy, and countless other titles.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Jennifer married to Trace Winter, Jason married to Kristi Sauders; step daughter Linh Tran married to Ernest Wang; 7 grandchildren: Ashley, Cody, Jazlynne, Jeffrey III, Claire, Stella, and Elijah; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, John married to Patti Sauders; step brother Carl Smith, Jr. married to Lisa Smith. Jeff was preceded in death by his step father Carl Smith, Sr., brother, Lewis Sauders, Jr., son Jeffrey Sauders, Jr., and grandson, Scott Winter.
Friends and family are invited to a 9 AM viewing with services to follow at 10 AM on Saturday, August 14 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA. Pastor Stephen Verkouw will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to PA Boxer Rescue.
