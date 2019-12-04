Jeffrey D. Long, 60, of Strasburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 2, 2019. He was the husband of Barbara Brooks Long. They had celebrated 33 years of marriage.
Born in Lancaster, PA, Jeff was a son of Thomas F. and Ann Lorraine Graeff Long of Strasburg.
Jeff worked for Select Security. He enjoyed collecting and restoring old motorcycles and bicycles, and antiquing. He was a member of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America.
In addition to his wife and parents he is survived by 2 sons, Michael J. Long (Kim), Strasburg, Thomas C. Long, Strasburg; 3 brothers, Scott Long (Pam), Willow Street, Doug Long (Tanya), Willow Street, and John Long (Ashley), Gettysburg.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial in Bethesda United Methodist Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA. www.reynoldsfuneralhome.net.
