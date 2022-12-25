Jeffrey D. Landis, 56, of Conestoga passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Monday, December 19, 2022 after a hard-fought battle with esophageal cancer. He was the beloved husband of Kimberly S. (Cummings) Kann. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late James R. and Joyce Lorraine Morrison Landis, Jr.
Jeff retired from Lampeter-Strasburg School District where he was employed as the transportation coordinator for 27 years. During his employment he was also actively involved with the students at L-S driving bus #300, organizing educational opportunities, assisting with L-S student sports activities, and serving as an Interact, Ski and Snowboard Club, and Outdoor and Environmental Club advisor.
Jeff always found deep satisfaction in creating opportunities for kids to be their best... to explore interests, make new friends, interact with mentors, be physically active, and participate in leadership roles. He led thousands of students on educational adventure and service trips to Wyoming, the Florida Keys, Cape Henlopen, Louisiana, New York, Germany and the Dominican Republic. There's was great love and respect between Jeff, his colleagues, and the students he served.
An avid outdoorsman, he was a member of the Lancaster Ski Club and enjoyed traveling. He and Kim loved the wilderness. Highlights were a camping trip to observe Alaskan Brown Bears at McNeil River Sanctuary in Alaska, kayak camping in Montana, and an extended RV trip to their favorite western national parks.
Jeff was also an animal lover and adored his two cats, Scamper and Ginger and his dog Rosie.
Surviving beside his wife Kim are 2 siblings, Deb (Duane) Hurlburt of Lancaster, James R. (Cindy) Landis III of Millsboro, DE; his beloved niece Angie (Kurt) Myers; his nephews Tyler Landis and Brandon Whitcraft (Johnna); 2 great-nieces Sadie Myers and Hazel Myers; and Kim's 3 sons, Kevin Kann and his companion Melissa, Kyle Kann and his wife Jessica, and Jesse Kann and his companion Makenna.
Jeff was preceded in death by a sister Darlene Landis.
A celebration of Jeff's life will be held at Tellus 360 (second floor), 24 East King Street, Lancaster, PA on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM. There will be a visitation from 5:00 PM until the time of service.
Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made in Jeff's memory to A Week Away c/o Disability Empowerment Center, 941 Wheatland Avenue, Suite B-1, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to Pet Pantry of Lancaster, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 2405 Park Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Quarryville, PA. reynoldsandshivery.com.
