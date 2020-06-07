Jeffrey C. Harmes, 73, of Mountville, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Sophia A. Hart Harmes, with whom he celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary on February 14, 2020. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Charles E. and Marian L. Barley Harmes. Jeff was an electrical contractor, having owned and operated Harmes Electrical Services, and was a member of Mountville Church of the Brethren.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children: Michelle L. Harmes, Leola; Robert (Olga) Rebher, Lancaster; Becky A. Alicea, Jackson, NC; Sarah M. (Joshua) Coates, Lake Mary, FL; Justine C. Harmes, Tucson, AZ; Charles H. Harmes, Red Lion. Eight grandchildren. One great-granddaughter. One brother: Thomas (Kitty) Harmes, Fort Myers, FL. Two sisters: Christine L. Harmes, Rehoboth, DE and Deidre (Randy) Wilson, Lancaster. He was preceded in death by a great-grandson: Gryfyn Vickers.
The Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
