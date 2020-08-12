Jeffrey C. Harmes, 73, of Mountville, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

The Memorial Service will be held at Mountville Church of the Brethren, 60 Clay Street, Mountville, on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Rebecca Fuchs, officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com

