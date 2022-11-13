Jeffrey B. Meyers, 47, of Narvon, formerly of Ridley Park, PA, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital- Penn Medicine.
He was born in Drexel Hill to Raymond J. Meyers, Jr., and Sharon Dae (nee Cox) Meyers.
Jeff was a participant at Lighthouse Vocational Services over 20 years. Lighthouse provides meaningful and much needed vocational services for people with disabilities. He was a 1996 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School. He was an avid fan of professional wrestling, and loved listening to music (especially the Beach Boys), playing miniature golf and competing in Special Olympics bowling and softball. He enjoyed fishing, rooting for the Flyers, vacationing in Ocean City, MD, the Poconos, and traveling to Boston to visit his brother Will. He never met a dog he didn't like!
He was a member of Ranck's United Methodist Church, New Holland, where he was an usher. He also participated in Kathy's Circle of Friends social activities and was a Freemason, raised in Washington Lodge #59 F&AM, which merged with Richmond Solomon's Lodge #3 F&AM in Philadelphia.
In 2011, Jeff was awarded the Spirit of the Hero award by the American Red Cross for saving the life of his stricken caregiver. "Jeff's presence of mind, and determination to help, makes him our Adult Good Samaritan and tells us that people of all abilities can save lives."
In addition to his loving parents, Jeff is survived by his devoted brothers, Raymond J. Meyers III, husband of Lucy, William E. Meyers, husband of Cindy; nephew Tyler Richard, nieces Ashley Rae and Sarah Jessica; Scamp his Sheltie dog, and caring housemate, Eric Rooney.
The family would like to thank the dedicated team of Person Direct Supports Inc., who were a second family to Jeff, as they helped achieve his life goal of living independently.
A viewing will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 9 to 10 AM at Ranck's United Methodist Church, 700 Ranck Road, New Holland. Immediately following will be a Masonic Funeral Service and the UMC Church Funeral Service at 10 AM, with Pastor Kristopher Pursel officiating. Interment will take place in the Philadelphia Memorial Park, Frazer, PA.
Flower arrangements may be sent to Stradling Funeral Homes, Ephrata and/or donations in Jeff's honor would be appreciated by the family to continue the wonderful work by both Lighthouse Vocational Services, 144 Orlan Road, New Holland, PA and Special Olympics Lancaster County, PO Box 7442, Lancaster, PA.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
