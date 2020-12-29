Jeffrey Allen Baham, 46, of Marietta passed away on December 26th, 2020. He was born in Lancaster to Tom and Melinda Goldsborough and was a lifelong resident of this area. Jeffrey was a graduate of Donegal High School with the Class of 1993. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outside. Jeffrey was a loving son and father who adored his family.
Jeffrey leaves behind his parents, Tom and Melinda Goldsborough of Marietta; his daughters, Tomilyn Baham, companion of Jose Ramirez of Elizabethtown and Rachel Baham of Marietta. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Mary Baham, John and Ardis Goldsborough.
Visitation for Jeffrey will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 31st, 2020 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. A graveside service will follow at 11:15 a.m. at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens in Columbia. If attending any events please wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Columbia Presbyterian Church/Hands Across the Street, 360 Locust St., Columbia, PA 17512 or www.columbiahas.org. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville