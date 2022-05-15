Jeffrey Alan Mimnall, age 60, of Mount Joy, PA successfully completed his earthly journey on May 13, 2022. He was the adored husband of Dianne Groff Mimnall.
Born in Columbia, PA, he was the son of Ellen Elizabeth Blymire and the late B. Frederick Mimnall.
Also surviving are a sister Penny Harmon, brother James (Wendy) Mimnall and a sister Michele (Kevin) Herr.
A private graveside service and interment will be held at the cemetery at Pequea Brethren in Christ Church, 40 Church Road, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Contributions may be made in Jeff's memory to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
