With deep sadness and broken hearts we share that our loved one was taken away from us too soon on February 18, 2023 in Woodbridge, Virginia. Jeffrey was 52 years old. Jeff was the beloved son of Richard and Barbara Kita of Manheim, PA. He leaves behind his son Braden Kita, also of Woodbridge.
In addition to his son, he is survived by his sisters Karolyn (Kita) Warfel wife of Brian and Kristine (Kita) Estill, niece Shayna Warfel, nephew Derek Warfel and numerous relatives whom he held dear.
Jeffrey was born in Cape May Court House, NJ, on November 23, 1970. He grew up in Conestoga, PA and graduated from Penn Manor High School lettering in Baseball and Soccer.
He was a graduate of Shippensburg University with a BS in Biology. After college he enlisted in the U.S. Navy graduating from Great Lakes Navy Training Center. He field trained with the Marines at Paris Island as a medic before spending most of his Naval career at Bethesda Medical Center in Maryland.
After serving in the Navy, he went into the pharmaceutical field and garnered many sales awards during his career. He loved making people laugh and was a friend to all he met. He was an avid softball player in Virginia where his teams won many championships.
After numerous injuries he retired and turned to umpiring to stay in the game where Jeff enjoyed being around and tormenting his former teammates. Despite that, Jeff was selected Rookie Umpire of the year in 2022.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life to laugh, share stories and remember Jeff on Saturday May 20th at Brookshire Community Center, 563 Brookshire Ave., Manheim, PA for a drop in between 1 and 4 PM.
In honor of his Naval service, Jeff's interment will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
