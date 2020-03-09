Jeffrey Alan Grube, 65, of Manheim died peacefully with family by his side, on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital after a lengthy illness. He was the loving husband of Lahla (Haley) Grube, and they celebrated 6 years of marriage in August 2019. Born in Newport, RI, he was the son of the late Jay Richard and Ann Louise (Barto) Grube. A 1972 graduate of Manheim Central High School, Jeff was a service technician for Colony Business Systems of Lancaster for 40 years. He was both a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim and the Manheim Historical Society. Jeff was an avid scuba diver and enjoyed photographing underwater sea life, island cruising with his wife, and especially trips to Bahamas and Bonaire. He was an avid NASCAR fan cheering for Jeff Gordon, and enjoyed riding his "Harley Sportster." Jeff also enjoyed boating and fishing.
Surviving in addition to his wife Lahla is a daughter Nicole, wife of Michael Wayde, Columbia; a step-daughter Tina Leber, fiancée of Larry Fetter, Jr., Manheim; and five grandchildren, Kyle, Aidan, Chase, Kristen, and Allysen.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:30 AM. There will be a time of visitation with the family 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment in Manheim Fairview Cemetery will be private. Kindly omit flowers; contributions in Jeff's memory may be sent to COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134 or donations@copdfoundation.org To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
