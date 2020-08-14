Jeffrey A. Witmer, 66, of Quarryville entered into rest unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster County, he was the son of the late Lloyd C. and Irene M. (Stoltzfus) Witmer. Jeff was the loving husband of Wanda (McComsey) Witmer. They had celebrated 41 years of marriage on August 4, 2020.
Jeff was a 1973 graduate of Solanco High School. He went on to work for Pennfield, now Wenger Feeds for over 43 years. Jeff was an avid motorcycle rider and also enjoyed riding bicycle on the rail trail. He was meticulous in how he kept his yard and home. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time outdoors. Most of all, he enjoyed being with his friends and family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Jessica A., wife of Larry Shoemaker, Jr. Also surviving are sisters, Cindy, wife of Glenn Kendig of Christiana and Brenda, wife of Michael Welk of Willow Street. Jeff was preceded in death by siblings, Vernon, Bonnie, and Ted.
Friends are invited to visit with the family at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 W. 4th Street, Quarryville, PA on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Please follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Suite 100 Harrisburg, PA 17112. Online guestbook at www.dewalds.com
A living tribute »