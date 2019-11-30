Jeffrey A. Stalter, age 61, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at his home on Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was the son of the late Ronald & Martha Glick Stalter. He was self employed in property management. He had also owned and operated video stores for over 35 years.
He graduated from Octorara High School class of 1977 and attended Goshen College. He loved watching movies, swimming, playing pool volleyball, and helping with adult day care at Landis Homes.
Surviving are 5 siblings: Sara, wife of Thomas Reyes of Plano, TX, Priscilla, wife of Wilfredo Mendez of Gordonville, Betty Stalter Umble, Katie and R. Lee Stalter with whom he resided. Also surviving are 3 nieces and 4 nephews.
A casual gathering to celebrate Jeff's life will take place at the New Holland Coffee Company, 832 West Main Street, New Holland, PA on Thursday, December 5th from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be a private burial in the Millwood Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543. shiveryfuneralhome.com