Jeffrey A. "Jeff" McMillen, Sr., 60, of Columbia, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday, January 9, 2021 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Marie Romano McMillen with whom was married 24 years until her death in 2009. Born in Columbia, he was the son of Madeline Sheckart Brown and the late Robert Brown.
Jeff graduated from Columbia High School in 1978 and for the past 35 years he was the owner of the Midway Collision shop in Columbia. Jeff was known for his big personality, and even more so, his big heart. He was loved and will be missed by many.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Jeffrey A. McMillen, Jr. husband of Carolyn McMillen and their son Isaiah Jeffrey McMillen; sisters, Julie, wife of Mark Kaufman; Diane, wife of Ed Bernard; Robin Brown, and a brother, Thomas, husband of Diana Brown.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, mask and social distancing will be followed. Following a private funeral service, a graveside service for the public will be held in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens beginning at noon on Friday. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jeff's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.