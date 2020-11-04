Jeffrey A. "Jeff" Leeking, 70, of Lititz, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on November 1, 2020. Born in Ephrata, PA he was the son of the late Edwin and Kathryn (Brendle) Leeking. He was the loving husband of Linda (Kulp) Leeking for over 34 years.
Jeff will be remembered for his love of the outdoors. He was an avid fox trapper and enjoyed visiting his family cabin in Potter County where he would enjoy spending time in nature and taking in the views. He was a member of the National and Pennsylvania Trappers Association. He also enjoyed collecting antique Lititz and trapping memorabilia. He was also quite competitive and was always up for a good board game or hand of cards.
The competitive nature in him also made him an avid sports fan. You could always find him cheering for the local teams including, Warwick football and wrestling teams, as well as Penn State Football. He also enjoyed the Dallas Cowboys and St. Louis Cardinals. Jeff treasured the time he could spend with others watching and conversing about sports.
Jeff was a graduate of Warwick High School, Class of '68, and a faithful member of Grace Church, Lititz, for 34 years.
He will also be fondly remembered for his dedicated years of working in the Lititz Community. He spent more than 35 years working alongside his brother Dennis, at Leeking Plumbing of Lititz. Family played an important role in Jeff's life and making memories with his children and grandchildren was something he never took for granted. To his grandchildren, he was affectionately known as "PawPaw".
His love will continue on in his wife Linda, children; Amy, wife of Jonathan Kenn, of Lititz, Alan Leeking of Chicago, IL and Aaron Leeking, husband of Jacquelyn, of Jacksonville, FL, grandchildren; Chase and Aria, brothers, Michael Leeking of Rothsville and Dennis Leeking, husband of Dianne, of Lititz, a sister-in-law, Mary and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in passing by his parents and brother, Donald Leeking.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Grace Church, 501 W. Lincoln Avenue, Lititz, PA at 3PM. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 2-3PM. Due to the current pandemic, the wearing of masks in the church is strongly encouraged. Interment will take place Rothsville Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jeff's name may be made to Camp Conquest, campconquest.org/giving/
To send the family a condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com