Jeffrey A. Godra, 59 of Willow Street, passed away in the hospital of University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, on November 14, 2022, from sudden complications following many years courageously fighting Mantle Cell Lymphoma.
Jeffrey was born in Coatesville, PA, the son of Marty and the late Ruth Hall Godra. He is survived by his loving, life-long friend and fiance, Carol Chambers of Willow Street; his daughter Jennifer Toomey of Carlisle, Jennifer's husband Bradon and their newborn son Miles; as well as his daughter Jessica Anderson of Marietta, and Jessica's husband Devon. In addition, he is survived by two brothers, Brad Godra and Brad's wife Laurie of New Providence and Mike, previously from Strasburg.
Jeff was a graduate of Solanco High School. He ventured to Maine early after graduation but came back to Pennsylvania where he worked hard and proudly as a mason, for over 35 years. He loved spending endless hours out in the woodshop with his faithful Brittany Spaniel and best friend "Rip", creating wonderful pieces of art. He also enjoyed restoring old cars, sometimes pushing the limits of what a reasonable speed limit could be in his hot rod Chevy Nova. Prior to his cancer diagnosis, Jeff was an avid hunter and fisherman who traveled internationally to Canada on fishing expeditions and would frequently take his boat to White Hall, Maryland searching for striped bass but just as often being stymied in his search by the local freshwater rays.
As per Jeffrey's request, there will not be a formal service. A private, intimate gathering of Jeff's closest friends and family will be held at a later date.
Please make memorial contributions in Jeffrey's name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, LLS Patient Financial Assistance Programs, PO Box 12268, Newport News, VA 23612.
