Jeffery R. Keene

Jeffery R. Keene

Jeffery Robert Keene, 64, of Lancaster passed away on November 13, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Richard S. and Regina T. Keene.

Jeff attended Manheim Township High School and graduated in 1974. He worked in maintenance for his entire life. Jeff was a devout Catholic and attended St. Anne's Catholic Church.

Jeff is survived by his three siblings; Mike (Dolly), Stephanie, and Patrick (LuAnn). Also surviving are three nephews; Ryan (Kelly), Zachary (Kelly), and Nicholas (Mackenzie), and two great-nieces, Olivia and Samantha. He is preceded in death by a brother, Steve.

Jeff will be inurned at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery in a private ceremony. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com

Plant a tree in memory of Jeffery Keene
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory

3110 Lititz Pike
Lititz, PA 17543
717-560-5100
www.snyderfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our newsletter