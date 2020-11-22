Jeffery R. Keene

Jeffery Robert Keene, 64, of Lancaster passed away on November 13, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Richard S. and Regina T. Keene.
Jeff attended Manheim Township High School and graduated in 1974. He worked in maintenance for his entire life. Jeff was a devout Catholic and attended St. Anne's Catholic Church.
Jeff is survived by his three siblings; Mike (Dolly), Stephanie, and Patrick (LuAnn). Also surviving are three nephews; Ryan (Kelly), Zachary (Kelly), and Nicholas (Mackenzie), and two great-nieces, Olivia and Samantha. He is preceded in death by a brother, Steve.
Jeff will be inurned at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery in a private ceremony. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
