Jeffery Louis "Jeff" Lambert

Jeffrey Louis "Jeff" Lambert, age 70, of Brunnerville Road, Lititz, PA, passed into eternity at 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the Bob Fryer & Family Inpatient Center (Hospice) in Mount Joy, PA, after a nearly two-year difficult battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).
Jeff was born at Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital in Johnstown, Cambria, PA on 23 May 1950, the second son of Charles Moses (2014) and Olive Margaret (Block) Lambert (1982). He was the grandson of Louis Edmund (1993) and Cleda Elizabeth (Noon) Lambert (1986), and of Walter George (1946) and Edna Grace (Keith) Block (1931).
"Cheffie," as he was affectionately called by family (he was also known to family as "Tuffy" when he was very young), was known for his quick wit, sarcasm, and sharp tongue, often giving rise to competition between him and his younger brother, Lenny, to see who could best the other, but each held his own. Raised in the Johnstown area, Cheffie and Lenny were constant companions through the holiday seasons and summer vacations, involving themselves endlessly in various antics with many extended family members in the Cambria and Somerset County areas.
In the summer of 1966, the family relocated to Strasburg, PA and Jeff became a graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School in 1968. Jeff became a letter carrier for the postal system, serving in Lititz until his retirement in 2006. He was a self-taught horticulturist of sorts, with a hugely successful green thumb and could always be depended upon to provide the names of trees (and how to identify them simply by the bark), plants, flowers, how to take care of them, and how to create arrangements in flower beds.
Antiques, vintage Christmas and vintage Halloween décor always held Jeff's rapt attention. A favorite past time shared with his brother Lenny was traveling up and down the 272 North corridor between Ephrata and Adamstown, perusing through great selections of available merchandise in the small antique shops and large antique malls. A favorite diversion was stopping at Dave's Diner in Adamstown for a delicious meal.
Jeff had a generous heart and was always willing to help and to give even if it meant he had much, much less for himself. His lifestyle was very simple, and he lived by the old adage, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." At heart, he was most content with quietness and loved the mountains of western Pennsylvania, always home to him when returning there to visit.
Jeff is survived and will be greatly missed by the following family members: sons, Keith of Lancaster, PA and Brett of Columbia, PA; sister, Pamela Rae Payne of Nixa, MO; brothers, Dennis Charles (Lynn & daughter Stephanie) Lambert of Leola, PA and Leonard M. Lambert of Lancaster, PA; nephews, Leonard M. Lambert, Jr. (Stephanie) of Brickerville, PA, Jeremy B. & Christopher S. Lambert of Lancaster, PA; niece, Lisa M.; great-niece, Anya M. Witmer & family of Ephrata, PA, great-nephew, Kaleb A. Lambert of Lancaster, PA; Aunt Pearl Jean (Lambert, Coyle) Pickel of Willow Street, PA; cousins, Bill Brush (Cheryl) of Johnstown, PA, Larry Coyle & Darrell Coyle (Diane) of Willow Street, PA, Greg Coyle of Lancaster, PA, and Sam DeMos of California. Another cousin, Edward Martin Brush, predeceased Jeff in 1996.
At Jeff's specific directions, there will be no viewing and no memorial service. He chose direct cremation, and his remains will be interred at a later date in the mausoleum at Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster, PA where he will rest with his parents and brother. We celebrate his life and give thanks for the years he had and was with us. God speed and grant you rest and peace, Cheffie. Much love from all your family.
