Jeffery L. Coulson, 70, of Millersville passed away at home on March 24, 2022. He was born to the late John and Margaret (Groff) Coulson, Sr.
Jeff was a machinist for Thomson 60 Case for twenty years and finished his machinist career at Teleflex Medical Technologies. He was also lifetime member of Green Hill Sportsman's Club.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 33 years, Connie M. Coulson; one son, Mark Coulson (Danielle) of Texas; one grandson Nathan Coulson; one brother John Coulson, Jr.; and two sisters, Susan Coulson and Karen Lewis.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday March 30, 2022 at 10am for a graveside service at Riverview Burial Park, 1100 S. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Conestoga Food Bank, 2420 Gehman Ln., Lancaster, PA 17602.
Online condolences may be made at SnyderFuneralHome.com