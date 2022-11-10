Jeffery J. Nikodemski (Niko), 65, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Coatesville to Joseph Charles and the late Margaret (Molnar) Nikodemski.
An outdoorsman, Niko enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved talking and watching sports. He was a real people person and genuinely enjoyed meeting and visiting with everyone.
Many people will remember him by his loud, deep voice, and the phrase "Hey Cat" as he used that to refer to everyone. He enjoyed every moment he could as "Pop-pop Cat" by spoiling his granddaughters.
"The Big Cat" worked in the Shipping Dept. at Pepperidge Farms for 40 plus years.
In addition to his father, Niko is survived by son, Joe C. Nikodemski and companion, Alyson Messner; daughter, Brooke A. Nikodemski and fianc, Chad Biggers; granddaughters, Brylee and Laynee Nikodemski.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 AM.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
