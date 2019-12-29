Jefferson F. Armstrong, Jr., 86, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Homestead Village. Born in New York, NY, he was the son of the late Jefferson F. Armstrong, Sr. and Dorothy Hall Armstrong. Jeff was the loving husband of Joan Scott Armstrong, to whom he was married for 54 years.
Jeff was a graduate of Proctor Academy, Andover, NH, and Ohio State University. He worked with computer operations at May Co., Cleveland, OH, and later for Cole Steel, York, PA, from where he retired.
At Jeff's request, services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeff's memory may be offered to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. For online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »