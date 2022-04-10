Jeannie Marie Hubbs, 75, of Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Angela (Guardino) Torregrossa. Jeannie was the loving wife of Bruce L. Hubbs with whom she celebrated 53 years of marriage.
Jeannie was gifted in sign language and utilized her skills for many years in the IU-13 program. She taught sign language for 10 years with the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, Lancaster. Jeannie had the privilege of interpreting for Bishop Desmund Tutu and Olympia Dukakis when they visited Lancaster County. She also volunteered as an interpreter at St. John Neumann Catholic Church and the Fulton Theater.
A parishioner of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, she served on the parish council. She also served as past president and was the current vice president of the Italian Cultural Society. Jeannie found great enjoyment cooking for family and friends, sharing her talent by offering cooking classes to her neighbors. She also enjoyed traveling, music, and dancing. However, Jeannie's greatest love was her family. She relished the time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, especially the time spent cooking with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Bruce, she will be greatly missed by her children: Matthew Hubbs, husband of Kim, of Duxbury, MA, Michele Consylman, wife of Craig, of Lebanon, and Christopher Hubbs, of Millersville; 9 grandchildren: Audrey, Victoria, Britny, LiErin, Rachel, Bruce Robert, Jaden, Joule, and Anders; and great-grandchildren: Vivian, Leo, and another on the way. Jeannie is also survived by her sister, Dee Viscardi, wife of John. She was preceded in death by siblings Natalie Fusco and Francis Torregrossa.
A viewing will be held from 6PM to 8PM, Wednesday, April 13 at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. There will be a Christian Prayer Service at 7:30PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeannie's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by visiting: https://www.stjude.org/donate. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com