Jeannie M. (Rexroad) Possinger, 63, formerly of Columbia, died Monday, November 25, 2019 at Conestoga View, Lancaster, after a long illness.
She was a daughter of the late William and Vergie E. Rexroad.
Surviving is a daughter, Jennifer Possinger and her companion, Marc Celley; and siblings: Debra, married to Jack Goeke, Mary Ellen, married to Randy Boyd, Brenda Schopf, Rhonda Odenwalt, and a brother, William Rexroad, married to Nancy Charles.
There will be a Celebration of Life service in January. The details will be announced later. Kindly omit flowers and consider a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, wwwcff.org, in Jeannie's memory.
