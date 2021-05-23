Jeannette S. Mateer of Millersville, PA, passed away peacefully at her home with her family at her side on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. She was born February 19, 1926 in Millersville, where she resided for most of her 95 years. Jeannette was the oldest of six children of Esther Strickler Shoff and Harold Richard Shoff.
Jeannette graduated from Penn Manor High School in the class of 1943 and then went to work at the Lancaster RCA factory. She married Robert H. Mateer in 1945 and shared 56 years of marriage with him before his death in 2002. Jeannette attended Millersville State Teacher's College and began her mathematics teaching career in West Pittston, PA. She moved back to Millersville and worked as a math teacher at Penn Manor High School for 25 years from 1961-1987, continuing as a substitute for ten additional years after retirement.
Jeannette touched hundreds of lives through her teaching, church, and volunteer work. Her generosity, quick wit, and kindness were defining traits in a life filled with love and service. Jeannette's love of mathematics and geometry was evident in her quilt-making. As a lifelong member of Millersville Community Grace United Methodist Church, Jeannette's close relationship with the group of quilters at Grace was a very important part of her later years. She was an avid gardener and tending to her garden brought her satisfaction and joy.
Jeannette maintained close ties with her family and enjoyed weekly phone conversations with her siblings. She regularly attended monthly breakfast meetings with husband Robert's extended family, even after Robert's death. In the past year Jeannette loved watching the news and reading the newspaper editorial page and the latest books on political figures. Jeannette's desire to remain in her home even when her health failed was supported by her grandson David Welsh, Jr., who lived with her over the last several years.
Jeannette will be celebrated and missed by her daughter Carol A. Welsh and husband David Sr., her grandchildren David M. Welsh, Jr. and Amy D. Helm and spouse Christopher, and her great-grandchildren Eleanor and James Helm. She will also be remembered by her siblings: sister Marian Weller of Marietta, GA, sister Helen Kreider and spouse Bill of Millersville, PA, and brother Lee Shoff and spouse Roberta of Ocean View, DE. Jeannette was preceded in death by her brother Richard Shoff and sister Winefred Epler.
A memorial service will be held at Millersville Community Grace United Methodist Church, 143 W. Frederick St., Millersville, PA 17551 on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Family and friends will be received beginning at 10:00AM, with service at 11:00AM. Interment will follow the service at the adjoining church cemetery. The service will be live-streamed by the church for those unable to attend in person.
To commemorate Jeannette's beautiful life, please omit flowers and instead consider a contribution to the Youth Ministries at Millersville Community United Methodist Church, 163 W. Frederick St., Millersville, PA 17551, 717-872-4571, OR to Caring Hospice Services, 101 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603, 717-295-1700.To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
