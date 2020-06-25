Jeannette S. Gerber, 91, of Bainbridge, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at home. Born Monday, October 29, 1928 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Adam E. and Edna M. (Erisman) Sweigart. She was the wife of David Gerber who passed away in March of 2003.
Jeannette was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Bainbridge. She was retired from Bainbridge Elementary School where she worked as a Teacher's Aid. She had a passion for cooking, and enjoyed gardening and growing ferns. She was an avid Washington Nationals fan.
Surviving are three children: J. David Gerber and wife Susan (Gingrich) of Elizabethtown; Daniel G. Gerber and wife Jennifer (Shoop) of Elizabethtown and Jacki Gerber of Virginia Beach; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; a sister Ethel Reno of Elizabethtown and son-in-law Jack Bartles of Elizabethtown. Jeannette was predeceased by a daughter Jill Bartles and three siblings: Charles Sweigart, Nancy Donley and Edna Gingrich.
Service and interment are private. Memories and condolences mat be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeannette's memory may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church Bainbridge Believers Relay for Life Team, 106 North 2nd Street, PO Box 247 Bainbridge, PA 17502.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown. 717-357-1543