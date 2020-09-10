Jeannette O'Neill age 80, of Ocean View, DE, passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Mrs. O'Neill was born in Philadelphia, PA on February 6, 1940, daughter of the late Archibald and Irene L. White Newcomb. Her father and her aunt, the late Ella White MacNamee raised her. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Sean Reid O'Neill.
Mrs. O'Neill was a member of Lansdowne-Aldan High School, PA, Class of 1958. She was a graduate of Pierce College, Philadelphia, PA., which was followed by administrative positions with Fidelity Bank, in Philadelphia, Hamilton Bank in Lancaster, PA, and Manheim Auto Auction, Manheim, PA. For a number of winters, she and Charlie were employed by Walt Disney World as "Merchantainer-Cast Members" at Hollywood Studios Theme Park.
Mrs. O'Neill was an avid reader, enjoyed making family scrapbooks, and studying family genealogy. Her greatest enjoyment was in spending time with her family, visits to their Nags Head, NC home, RVing with her husband across the United States and Canada to Alaska. They also cruised the Mediterranean and visited Ireland, Scotland, England and Mexico.
She was a former member of the Highland Presbyterian Church in Lancaster, PA and a current member of the Ocean View Presbyterian Church, Ocean View Delaware.
Her survivors include her husband of 59 years, Charles J. O'Neill; daughter, Brenda Treherne of Ocean View, DE; sons, Fred O'Neill (Sherry) of Lancaster, PA and David O'Neill (Julie) of Pittsburgh, PA; nine grandchildren, Adam, Ashlyn, Mitchell, Kathryn, Kristina, Nicholas, Collin, Kelsey, Shane; and sister, Irene Newcomb Williams (Tim)of Jacksonville, FL.
Due to the COVID Pandemic, Memorial Services in Delaware and Pennsylvania will be announced at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Jeannette may be made to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 22918 Dupont Blvd., Georgetown, DE 19947
Please visit Mrs. O'Neill's Life Memorial and sign the online guest register at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »