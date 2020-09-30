Jeannette (Ober) McMullen, 85, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at home. Born Tuesday, March 19, 1935 in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Minnie (Johnson) Ober. She was married 48 years to Paul Richard McMullen, Jr. who passed away in April 2004.
Jeannette was a member of Goods Mennonite Church. She was a seamstress for several area garment factories and retired from Donegal Industries. She loved Country and Blue Grass music, and enjoyed travelling. Jeanette was a hard worker and was meticulous about her yard work.
She is survived by a son, Gerald R. McMullen; two daughters: Gloria J. Kreiser and husband Jerry, and Crystal J. McMullen, all of Elizabethtown; and four grandsons: Tyler and James Kreiser, and Steven and Dylan Houser. Jeannette was the last of her siblings.
A viewing will take place on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 from 6:00-8:00 PM, and on Friday at Goods Mennonite Church, 4374 Bossler Road, Bainbridge, PA 17502 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Goods Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeannette's memory may be made to Goods Mennonite Church.
