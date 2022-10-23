Jeannette Mae Henry Brady, 93, of Lancaster went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Calvary Homes. Born on April 12, 1929, in Scranton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Norman E. and Hannah Ord Sutton Henry.
Growing up in Scranton, she graduated from Technical High School and then went on to Bible Institute of PA in Philadelphia where she met her beloved husband, Stew. Married to H. Stewart Brady in 1952, they celebrated 70 wonderful years together this past June 14th.
She and Stew loved and served the Lord together in various ministries: HiBA in Brooklyn and Johnstown, then at Hilltop Ranch in Maryland (a teenage camp that was part of Morning Cheer Inc.). After 18 years there, they relocated to Lancaster where she worked at Lancaster Bible College for 18 years as a secretary for executive leadership.
She was a member of Calvary Church, Lancaster for the past 46 years. Garage sales, traveling in their van and family vacations as well as other family times were fun pastimes she enjoyed. Jeannette leaves her family with a legacy of love for them and serving her Lord.
She will be lovingly missed by her husband and their 5 children: Carol Hurter (Cliff), Paul (Connie), David, Daniel (partner Brian) and Lynda Leas (Mike). Blessed by 14 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren with 2 more on the way and 4 step-great-grandchildren. Brothers Robert and George Sutton predeceased her as well as granddaughter, Amy Brady.
A time of greeting the family will be held at Calvary Homes in Fellowship Hall, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Calvary Homes for the wonderful care they provided to her especially the past 3 years in Health Care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be sent to the Benevolent Fund at Calvary Homes, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601.
