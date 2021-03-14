Jeannette M. Kreider, 86, of Lancaster, passed away on March 10, 2021.
She was the wife of Carl R. Kreider of Lancaster. Born in Quarryville, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Ruth Livingood Landis.
Jeannette had worked in housekeeping for many years at Red Caboose Lodge. She also worked at the Hershey Farm Inn, and with her husband at Sight & Sound.
She was a member of Calvary Church.
Jeannette enjoyed riding motorcycle with her husband, loved to kayak, and enjoyed family gatherings playing games, camping, and going to the shore.
In addition to her husband, Carl, she is survived by her sons: Randy L. married to Valerie Kreider and S. Bradley Kreider both of Lancaster; her granddaughter Amber Mooney and her siblings: Charles M. Landis, Elvin C. Landis, Altha R. Landis, Thelma G. McCoy, G. Elaine Landis, Fay L. Kauffmann, Lois A. Schrock, and Sharon L. Hartsough. She was preceded in death by her brother James Landis, and sister, Donna.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Graveside Services at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Rd., Lancaster, PA on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 1PM. Masks will be required for attending the service and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Jeannette's memory to Caring Hospice, 101 Good Drive, First Floor, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send a condolence to her family, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com