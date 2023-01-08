Jeannette M. Hill, 91, of Rapho Township, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at her residence. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna Mae (Fissel) Coleman. Jeannette was the wife of the late Benjamin P. Hill who passed away on September 5, 2020.
Jeannette attended Grace Evangelical Congregational Church in Lancaster. She enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners, decorating and gardening. Most of all Jeannette cherished the time with her family.
Surviving are five children, Glenn Hill, husband of Debra of Gordonville, Kenneth Hill, husband of Diana of Mount Joy, Jesse Hill, husband of Kim of Mt. Gretna, Jennifer Frantz of Lancaster, and Juddson Hill of Rapho Township; eleven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; and a sister, Diane Breneman of Newmanstown.
She was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Hill and five brothers and two sisters.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com