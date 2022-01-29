Jeannette M. Ahlers, 91, of Lititz, passed away Tuesday January 25, 2022. She was the wife of the late Donald J. Ahlers. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Mary Kratzer Graham.
Jeannette was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She loved hot air balloons, flower arranging, dancing, musicals, and listening to Jazz music.
Jeannette is survived by her children: Jessica Devereaux (Roger), Jeffrey D. Ahlers (Deecie), Erica Washburn (Mark), Stuart Ahlers (Monica), Kurt Ahlers (Susan), Karl Ahlers, and Keith Ahlers (Ann); 9 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband and parents, Jeannette is preceded in death by her daughter Apryl West and son Mark Ahlers.
A memorial service will be held Monday January 31, 2022 at 4pm at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeannette’s memory to Lititz Meals on Wheels, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543 or Vision Corp. 244 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
