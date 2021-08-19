Jeannette B. Brubaker, 85, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at UPMC Lititz.
She was born in Halfville to the late J. Wilbur Bahn and Elsie (Ristenbatt) Zink and was the wife of Frederick Lee Brubaker with whom she shared 62 years of marriage.
She was a member of Dove Westgate Church.
Jeannette was a graduate of Warwick Township High School, class of 1954. Second in her class, she was active in the Girl's Glee Club, Mixed Chorus and shared leading roles in the junior and senior plays. After a cousin showed her "Middle C" on a keyboard she taught herself to play piano. Later, taking lessons and eventually teaching piano lessons to others for many years. She also played the organ leading to a career playing for many local churches, weddings and sometimes funerals.
In addition to her husband, Jeannette is survived by her daughter, Lisa L. wife of the late Malcolm Boyles; two sons, Matthew A., husband of Patti (Martin) Brubaker, Peter, husband of Diane (Musser) Brubaker; five grandchildren, Andy, Alan, Harold, Brittany, and Peter Justice (PJ) and a step brother, George A. Zink.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step father, George D. Zink.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Dove Westgate Church, 1755 West Main Street, Ephrata, with Pastor Duane Britton and Wes Dudley officiating. Family will greet friends following the service. Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
