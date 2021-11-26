Jeannette A. Rutter, age 81, of Gap, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. She was the wife of William H. Rutter, with whom she celebrated 61 years of marriage on January 10th. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Donald W. & Marian E. Martin Miller.
She was a lifetime member of the Limeville United Methodist Church of Gap, where she served as organist and pianist for over 65 years. She graduated from Pequea Valley High School, class of 1959, and then graduated from Emiles Beauty School. She owned and operated Jeannette Rutter's Beauty Shop of Gap for over 55 years. She enjoyed traveling, going to the beach, going out to eat, playing cards, watching birds and most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving besides her husband are 3 children: Suzette wife of Kenneth Kreiser, Sr., of Gap, Suzanne wife of Michael Kreiser of Gap, Troy husband of Connie Gilgore Rutter of New Holland, 7 grandchildren: Kenny, Brittney, Jennifer, Alyssa, Kayla, Daulton & Shawntel, 6 great-grandchildren: Edan, Averi, Jayda, Hadley, Carson & Callie, and a brother Donald C. husband of Sandy Raum Miller of New Holland.
Funeral service will take place from the Limeville United Methodist Church, 5783 Limeville Road, Gap, PA, on Saturday, November 27th, at 11 a.m. with Pastors James Brashear and Daniel Hall officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining cemetery. There will be a viewing at the church on Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jeannette's memory to the Limeville United Methodist Church.