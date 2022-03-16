Jeanneine Otero, formerly of Lancaster, passed away in her home in Odenton, MD on March 11, 2022 of natural causes at the age of 89. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, mother-in-law and friend to many in her community. Among the highlights of her working career was serving as the Vice President of Administration and Human Resources for a prominent local information technology firm. She was an active golfer, sailor and enjoyed her cruises of the Mediterranean and the Caribbean.
Jeanneine is survived by her husband Richard J. Otero, Sr. her six children Jennifer, Jeffrey, John-Andrew, Kathryn, Kristin and Richard, Jr. She is also survived by one granddaughter, Jessica and three great grandchildren, Jeffrey Samuel, Alexandra and Zachary, and sister, Justine Rogevich, wife of Dr. Joseph Rogevich, of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Grace Gabriel, Sr., three brothers, James K. Gabriel, Jr., Jere Gabriel, and John Gabriel, all of Lancaster, and two grandsons, Jeffrey Wagner and Jonathan Wagner.
A viewing will be held at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy, (Rt 3 South, Bowie, MD 20715) on Friday, March 18, 2022 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, a prayer service, also at Beall on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11:00am, with burial on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, 900 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD 21035, starting at 12:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA of Anne Arundel County, 1815 Bay Ridge Ave., Annapolis, MD 21400 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To send an online condolence, SnyderFuneralHome.com