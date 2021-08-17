Jeanne Z. Ginder Costik, 89, of Middletown, passed away at the home of her daughter Barbara on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Born in Salunga she was the daughter of the late Martin "Bill" and Tekla (Brooks) Ginder. She was the widow of Edward P. Costik and together they started Middletown Lumber Inc. Jeanne is survived by five children Edward, John, Craig, Cynthia and Barbara; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and a brother Barry Ginder. Jeanne's door was always open to anyone who needed to talk or a glass of ice tea. Homemaking was her love in life and cooking her specialty. We all have many memories of her cooking, baking and conversations. Her unique character was unbelievable and she instilled that in all of her children and grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service from St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 121 N. Spring St., Middletown on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Middletown Cemetery. There will be a public viewing on Thursday at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne's memory may be made to Caring Hospice of Lancaster, 101 Good Drive, Lancaster PA 17603 or the Four Diamonds Fund, c/o University Development Office, PO Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com