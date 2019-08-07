Jeanne W. Geiger, 88, of Lancaster, PA, died on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born on June 30, 1931 in Columbia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clarence J. and B. Marie Kiscaden Wade. She was the wife of the late Gabriel J. Geiger, Jr. who passed away March 2, 2001 after 46 years together.
A 1949 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Jeanne also received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Millersville University in 1952. She was a teacher in the School District of Lancaster as well as Manheim Twp. School District.
She was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church for 75 years, the Towne Club of Lancaster, and the Good Book Club. She enjoyed many interests, including swimming, dancing, reading, and playing bridge. Her greatest joy was time spent with her devoted friends and beloved pets.
She is survived by wonderful and caring friends, and nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service at Covenant United Methodist Church, 110 N. Mulberry St., Lancaster, PA on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Quentin Wallace and Rev. Kathryn Kuhn officiating. Friends may greet the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be in the Conestoga United Methodist Church Cemetery, Conestoga, PA.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Humane League of Lancaster, 2195 Lincoln Hwy East, Lancaster, PA 17602 or to the United Disabilities Service (Service Dogs Training Program), 1901 Olde Homestead Lane, PO Box 10485, Lancaster, PA 17605. To leave an online condolence, please visit: DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097