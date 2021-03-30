Jeanne Thomas Rose, 100, of Willow Valley Communities, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021 after an extended illness. Born in 1920 in Chester, PA, she was the widow of Edgar Smith Rose who died on November 5, 2002, and they had been married for 55 years. She was the daughter of the late Richard Kennard and Pauline Emma Herr Thomas.
Jeanne was a member of Longenecker's Reformed Mennonite Church.
She worked as a secretary at Haverford College where her husband was a Professor. She enjoyed gardening, wildflowers, sewing and needlework, music, art, and corresponding with family and church members.
She is lovingly survived by two daughters, Melanie Anne Rose, wife of Philip Lefever, Prescott Valley, AZ and Deborah Ellen Rose, wife of Kenneth Williams, Florence, SC and one grandson, Thomas Harry Lefever.
The private interment will take place at Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
